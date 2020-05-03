Flight to return Iranians from Austria amid coronavirus

TEHRAN – The Iranian Embassy in Vienna has issued a statement announcing that “a flight will be launched to return Iranians living in Austria and its neighboring countries, following the outbreak of COVID-19.”

According to the announcement, flag carrier Iran Air will launch a flight from Vienna on May 5 to bring back those applied for returning to Iran, ISNA reported.

Besides, two flights to Spain will be made on May 4 and 6 to return the Iranians living in that country, including students.

The Iranian health ministry on Sunday announced that the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus has reached 97,424 of whom 6,203 have died and 78,422 (equaling 72 percent), have recovered.

FB/MG

