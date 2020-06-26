Coronavirus: 110 Iranians return home from Tajikistan

TEHRAN – A flight taken to Tajikistan brought back 110 Iranians to the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, IRIB news agency reported on Thursday.

Following the coordination of the Iranian Embassy with Tajik government officials, the second group of Iranians who applied to return to their country, have been brought back on Thursday evening, Mohammad Taqi Saberi, Iranian ambassador to Tajikistan said.

Earlier, 137 Iranians also returned to Iran on May 12 with arrangements, he stated.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and strict regulations on the return of foreign nationals, many Iranians in Tajikistan, including tourists, students, and businessmen, have had difficulty returning to the country.

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Iran reached 217,724 on Friday, of whom 10,239 have died and 177,852 recovered so far. Over the past 24 hours, 2,628 new cases of people having the virus have been identified, and 109 died, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

