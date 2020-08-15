Third group of Iranians living in Tajikistan return home amid COVID-19

TEHRAN – Some 70 Iranians living in Tajikistan returned to the country due to the global outbreak of coronavirus. This is the third group of people that came back from Tajikistan since the onset of the pandemic.

Mohammad Taghi Saberi, ambassador of Iran to Tajikistan, announced in a Twitter message that this is the third flight to transport Iranian citizens from Tajikistan to Tehran, following the suspension of normal flights between the two countries due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, IRNA reported.

With the preparations and follow-ups, the third group (70 people) of Iranian citizens who requested to return, brought back to the country on Thursday evening, August 13, he added.

He concluded that with three extraordinary flights, so far more than 300 Iranians who have applied to return to Iran from Tajikistan have returned to the country, and the third group entered Tehran from the city Dushanbe on Thursday.

Several special flights have been taken by Iran to bring back people living in the neighboring countries as well as China, and Austria.

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Iran reached 341,070 on Saturday, of whom 19,492 have died and 295,630 recovered so far. Over the past 24 hours, 2,245 new cases of people having the virus have been identified, and 161 died, Sima Sadat Lari ministry of health’s spokesman said.

Currently, 3,911 patients with coronavirus are in critical condition, she added.

