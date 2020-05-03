NIOPDC preparing infrastructure to distribute 30 mcm/d of CNG

TEHRAN - Director of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Projects at the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) says the necessary infrastructure is prepared for developing the CNG sector to be able to distribute 30 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) of gas across the country.

“The Oil Ministry and National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company have created the infrastructure for the development of the CNG industry, only in the conversion sector development measures should be taken,” Hamid Qasemi Dahcheshmeh told Shana.

The official noted that Oil Ministry has been supportive of the industry since very beginning through supporting the production of CNG-powered engines and converting automobile plants to produce dual-fuel cars in this regard.

"In the previous years, 920,000 vehicles were converted through the Oil Ministry’s direct contracts,” he added.

He further noted that currently over 2,500 CNG stations are operating across the country for supplying CNG to passenger cars and a few stations are also providing gas to heavy vehicles like buses and trucks.

The mentioned CNG stations account for 22 percent of the country’s fuel basket, according to Dahcheshmeh.

According to a report by NIORDC released in early February, consumption of compressed natural gas in Iran increased by 31 percent since the implementation of the gasoline rationing scheme up to the mentioned date.

As reported, the country’s CNG consumption which stood at 19 mcm before the implementation of the fuel rationing scheme, increased to 25 mcm in February.

The Iranian government started, On November 13 2019, rationing of subsidized gasoline and increased fuel prices as it plans to use the revenue for supporting underprivileged families.

Later that month, the head of NIOPDC’s CNG promotion program announced that CNG consumption in the country had increased by 10 percent only two weeks after the beginning of the program.

According to Hassan Qolipour, more than 2,478 compressors are installed in the country’s CNG stations.

EF/MA