Iranian blind footballer to release inmate

TEHRAN – Captain of Iran blind football team Behzad Zadaliasghari has decided to release a prisoner with his marriage cost.

The Rio Paralympics silver medalist has shown his generosity as he made decision to release a debtor.

“After consulting with my wife, we decided to donate our wedding cost to the prisoner and I hope it can solve his problems at the holy month of Ramedan,” Zadaliasghari said.

Zadaliasghari was a member of Team Iran who made history in Rio by winning the first-ever medal at the Games. Iran lost to Brazil 1-0 in the final match.

He scored an incredible goal against Morocco team at the Rio 2016 group stage after he dribbled around the entire Morocco team.