“This Book May Explode” writer says wars never end for mines

TEHRAN – The author of “This Book May Explode”, who wrote the book in 2019 to warn about the threat of land mines pose for children during wars, has said that the wars never end for mines.

Speaking to the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, Reza Mozuni said, “Children are sacrificed in wars around the world and after the end of the wars, the weapons, including land mines, do not know that the wars have finished.”

He is from Gilane Gharb, a city lying near the borderline in western Iran which was adversely affected by the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

“I was born in a city, in which I lived and breathed with the war and experienced many bittersweet moments,” Mozuni said.

“The imposed war lasted for eight years and finally ended, and the countries came together to make peace. However, weapons do not know peace; there are still numerous land mines laying on the borderlines claiming victims,” he added.

“In this book, I intended to express the problems of living in the cities situated near the borderlines for children and adults,” he noted.

Samaneh Salavati, the illustrator of “This Book May Explode”, won the International Gold Pen at the 50th Golden Pen of Belgrade awards, and the 15th International Biennial of Illustrations in November 2019.

Photo: Iranian children’s writer Reza Mozuni in an undated photo.

