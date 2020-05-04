Iran can share coronavirus fight experience with Europe, America: advisor

TEHRAN — Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian Parliament speaker, said on Saturday evening that Iran can share its experience of successful fight against the coronavirus with Europe and America.

“#CoronaCrisis management has failed in America & parts of Western Europe,” Amir Abdollahian tweeted.

“As #Iran expresses its sympathy, the Nation can share its successful #COVID19 experience w/ Europe & America,” he wrote.

“Iran's National Health System proves its extraordinary knowledge, experiences & workforce,” the advisor added.

Iran was initially among the countries hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic. As of Sunday, the disease had infected 97,424 people in the country and claimed the lives of 6,203 people.

Suffering from the United States’ illegal and unilateral sanctions that have severely damaged its economy, the Iranian government has not enforced any sort of lockdown or curfews that would force people to stay home, arguing that imposing strict lockdown regulations will harm more people with subsistence problems than coronavirus infection.

Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri announced on Saturday the Iranian armed forces’ readiness to share their experience in dealing with the coronavirus with friendly countries across the region.

The top commander highlighted the Islamic Republic’s success in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, saying, “The Iranian armed forces are prepared to exchange the experiences that have been achieved and offer them to the officials of friendly and brotherly countries.”

He also warned that a failure to cope with the virus in a correct and scientific manner could increase the spread of the disease and threaten the health of nations.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s successful performance in controlling the virus could provide solutions for other Islamic nations and friendly and neighboring states,” the top commander added.

In remarks on April 14, commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force said his units are ready to provide other countries with the experiences in the fight against coronavirus at the discretion of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On Wednesday, the Defense Ministry provided Afghanistan with a consignment of medical and health products for diagnosing COVID-19.

