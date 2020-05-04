Kermanshah reopening hotels as coronavirus lockdown eased

TEHRAN – Residential centers in western Iranian province of Kermanshah have been allowed to reopen as the coronavirus lockdown has been eased, said Sirus Golanbar, vice president of the Association of Kermanshah Hoteliers.

Hotels are reopening their doors gradually, observing strict sanitary and social distancing requirements, he added, CHTN reported on Monday.

Kermanshah embraces a variety of awe-inspiring historical sites including Bisotun and Taq-e Bostan, both on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Last week, President Hassan Rouhani said the country will be divided into three risk zones based on the number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities.

Rouhani said the Health Ministry would draw up a map of “white,” “yellow” and “red” risk zones in the country.

Meanwhile, travel advertising has been resumed in the country mainly for destinations that have no traces of the coronavirus.

