Revolutionary press should defend truth 

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Tehran Times, I have the honor to extend a warm message of congratulations and support for the essential exercise of the revolutionary press, from a country that, like ours, faces lying media campaigns and operations on a daily basis, under the joint supervision of the White House, the State Department of the United States of America and its allies, which pursue the futile objective of poisoning our peoples and manipulating world public opinion.

The so-called "freedom of the press", based on the free market and the private ownership of the media, constitutes one of the greatest lies of imperialism.

Their use of these media and social networks have even led to meaningless and illegitimate wars, in a blatant practice of media terrorism.

As we congratulate Tehran Times, we urge that the revolutionary press continue to show the highest exercise in defense of truth, worship of freedom, and full dignity of man.

