Mehdi Azar Yazdi’s “Stories from Quran” published in Thailand 

TEHRAN – The electronic version of “Stories from Quran” from Iranian children’s book writer Mehdi Azar Yazdi’s popular series “Good Stories for Good Children” has recently been published in Thailand.

The ebook has been translated into the Thai language by Sheikh Ebrahim Aveh and published by Iran’s Center for Organizing Translation and Publication of Islamic Instructions and Humanities in collaboration with Iran’s Cultural Office in Thailand.

The book is the fifth of the series and includes stories from several prophets including Prophet Noah, Prophet Ibrahim, Prophet Joseph and Prophet Muhammad (S) with a simple narration for children.

Azar Yazdi’s series “Good Stories for Good Children” won a UNESCO prize in 1966 and was selected as Iran’s best book of the year in 1967.

Photo: A copy of an electronic version of “Stories from Quran” published in Thailand.

