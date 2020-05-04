Iran says U.S. must bear responsibility for abusing UN Security Council

TEHRAN - Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva, has said that the United States must bear responsibility for abusing the UN Security Council and manipulation of its decisions.

“US must be held to account and bear responsibility, not to be APPEASEMBOLDENED, for its bullying behavior and recurring pattern of wrongful (ab)use of the #UNSC & manipulation of its decisions,” he tweeted on Sunday.

He said in another tweet, “US’ invocation of #UNSCR2231 is a travesty, flouting a fundamental principle governing intl relations;’...a party which disowns or doesn't fulfill its own obligations cannot be recognized as retaining the rights which it claims to derive from the relationship’ (#ICJ, 1971).”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is preparing a legal argument that the U.S. remains a participant in the Iran nuclear accord that President Trump has renounced, part of an intricate strategy to pressure the United Nations Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Tehran or see far more stringent sanctions reimposed on the country, The New York Times reported on April 26.

In a tweet addressed to U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday, Pompeo claimed that the rights of the U.S. under the 2231 resolution are separate from the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the JCPOA.

Warren, a former Democratic presidential candidate, had dismissed the argument by the Trump administration.

Under Resolution 2231, which endorsed the nuclear agreement – JCPOA - arms embargo against Iran expires in October.

Analysts and legal experts say the argument by Pompeo that the U.S. is a participant to the JCPOA is mere hypocrisy.

In a tweet on Friday, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, criticized the U.S. for not saying a “single word” about its obligations under the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that confirms the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“US officials claim that US retains the rights under UNSC resolution 2231. No single word about US obligations which come together with rights. In particular, what about refraining from “actions that undermine implementation of commitments under #JCPOA” (paragraph 2 of res.2231)?” he tweeted.

