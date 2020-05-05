Zarif: JCPOA is part of Resolution 2231

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that U.S. Secretary of States Mike Pompeo pretends UNSCR 2231 is independent from the 2015 nuclear deal, noting that the JCPOA is “PART of 2231”.

In a tweet, Zarif advised Pompeo to read the 2231 resolution.

“JCPOA is PART of 2231. That’s why it's 104 pages—& why he’s not read it.

2231 for Dummies:

-It would NOT EXIST w/o JCPOA

-US violated it & prevented others from complying

-US has NO standing,” he added in his tweet.

Pompeo is preparing a argument that the U.S. remains a participant in the Iran nuclear accord that President Trump has renounced, part of an intricate strategy to pressure the United Nations Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Tehran or see far more stringent sanctions reimposed on the country, The New York Times reported on April 26.

In a tweet addressed to U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday, Pompeo claimed that the rights of the U.S. under the 2231 resolution are separate from the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the JCPOA.

Warren, a former Democratic presidential candidate, had dismissed the argument by the Trump administration.

Under Resolution 2231, which endorsed the nuclear agreement – JCPOA - arms embargo against Iran expires in October.

Analysts and legal experts say the argument by Pompeo that the U.S. is a participant to the JCPOA is mere hypocrisy and duplicity.

Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva, has said that the United States must bear responsibility for abusing the UN Security Council and manipulation of its decisions.

“US must be held to account and bear responsibility, not to be APPEASEMBOLDENED, for its bullying behavior and recurring pattern of wrongful (ab)use of the #UNSC & manipulation of its decisions,” Hamaneh tweeted on Sunday.

In another tweet, he said, “US’ invocation of #UNSCR2231 is a travesty, flouting a fundamental principle governing intl relations;’...a party which disowns or doesn't fulfill its own obligations cannot be recognized as retaining the rights which it claims to derive from the relationship’ (#ICJ, 1971).”

NA/PA