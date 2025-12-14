ICRC seeks to boost co-op with IRCS

TEHRAN – Vincent Cassard, the representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has highlighted the need to expand collaborations with the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) in 2026.

In a meeting in Tehran on Sunday with Razieh Alishvandi, the director of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) for international affairs, Cassard lauded the IRCS for its efforts and enumerated joint activities in 2025, such as holding a conference on rehabilitation, establishing a rehabilitation secretariat by the IRCS, and co-hosting a webinar on ‘Early Rehabilitation in Conflicts and Disasters’, with the IRCS playing a key role in organizing the event.

Cassard went on to say that the ICRC office in Tehran has secured the budget to implement plans, such as rehabilitation services to vulnerable groups, particularly refugees. He added that the second conference on rehabilitation is planned to be held in the second quarter of 2026.

The official also commended the IRCS's active participation in the recent Restoring Family Links (RFL) course held in Oman.

Referring to the 12-day war imposed on Iran by Israel, Cassard said we have started negotiations with the ICRC on prehospital care and first aid to understand the needs and improve the IRCS responses.

He proposed holding a trilateral meeting with the participation of the ICRC, IRCS, and the foreign ministry to discuss the role of the IRCS in providing relief and rescue services.

For her part, Alishvandi said that the region has been facing many challenges in 2025. Lauding the ICRC’s contributions, she said cooperation between the IRCS and the ICRC is mainly centered around relief and rescue, rehabilitation, health and treatment sectors, as well as humanitarian rights. “We appreciate the committee's support and aid during the 12-day war.”

In 2026, the joint efforts should focus on boosting readiness in the chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) sector, providing sustained support for vulnerable groups, pursuing funds for rehabilitation services for families with disabled people, primarily in underprivileged regions and provinces that host refugees, Alishvandi noted.

The IRCS expects the ICRC to maintain holding psychological support workshops for rescuers and training courses, including the mine awareness project, she added.

IRCS, ICRC discuss ways to boost co-op

In September, Alishvandi and Cassard explored the potential to enhance joint efforts between the two societies.

“Today, more than ever, we need to strengthen emergency preparedness and coordination for future humanitarian responses. Through joint planning, the International Committee of the Red Cross can play an important role in supporting the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s innovative approaches, mainly in community preparedness and resilience sectors,” IRNA quoted Alishvandi as saying.

Referring to the supportive measures in Khorasan Razavi, South Khorasan, Sistan-Baluchestan, and Tehran provinces, Alishvandi noted that the continuity of rehabilitation and primary health services to vulnerable families, particularly the host community and nationals’ families with disabled people, will only be possible with ongoing support and funding.

The official went on to highlight the significance of maintaining and conducting joint projects, including mine awareness projects in border areas, equipping rehabilitation centers, and providing primary health services.

Conducting training workshops on emergency risk management, mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) for aid workers and staff, as well as teaching humanitarian principles and values to journalists, can improve the quality of relief and media activities, Alishvandi further noted.

Referring to the future of the two societies’ cooperation, she said holding annual meetings to review achievements and explore new solutions should be included on the agenda as an integral part of the collaborations, Alishvandi said.

The official expressed hope that the implementation of the anticipated programs in the coming years would not only improve the quality of the IRCS’s services at the national level but also provide a successful model of humanitarian cooperation between a national society and the ICRC.

MT/MG