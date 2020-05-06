Kermanshah reopens historical sites as coronavirus lockdown eased

TEHRAN – The historical sites of Taq-e Bostan, Bisotun and the Temple of Anahita in western Kermanshah province have recently been reopened as the coronavirus lockdown has been eased, deputy provincial tourism chief Alireza Barshahi said on Wednesday, CHTN reported.

Kermanshah has several popular historical sites, of which these three sites have been allowed to reopen as the strict sanitary and social distancing requirements can be observed carefully in these places, he added.

The country closed cultural heritage museums and historical sites in a preventive measure amid fears of coronavirus outbreak back in February.

Taq-e Bostan and Bisotun both on the UNESCO World Heritage list, are amongst the top travel destinations of Kermanshah province.

Inscribed into the base of a towering cliff, Taq-e Bostan comprises extraordinary Sassanian bas-reliefs of ancient victorious kings divide opinions. Late afternoon is the best time to visit, as the cliff turns a brilliant orange in the setting sun, which then dies poetically on the far side of the duck pond.

Bisotun is a patchwork of immense yet impressive life-size carvings depicting the king Darius I and several other figures. UNESCO has it that Bisotun bears outstanding testimony to the important interchange of human values on the development of monumental art and writing, reflecting ancient traditions in monumental bas-reliefs.

Temple of Anahita in the city of Kangavar is believed to have been built circa 200 BC. Several column bases and ruins of a wall remain from the magnificent Greek-style temple.

The temple was used during the Parthian era (248 BC-224) as well as the Sassanid era (224-651).

The monument was damaged as it was used for various purposes by the Seljuk, Ilkhanid, Safavid, and Qajar dynasties, which ruled in Iran over the past centuries.

The Temple of Anahita was seriously damaged by an earthquake in 1957. Afterward, people invaded the perimeter of the site, using stones from the temple to rebuild their homes at that location.

ABU/MG

