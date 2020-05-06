U.S. is an uninvited guest in region: expert

TEHRAN - International affairs expert Sabah Zanganeh has said that the United States is an “uninvited guest” in the Persian Gulf region and any incident will be harmful to it.

“The United States’ security and military forces have understood that Iran is serious about defending its interests. Iran is the owner, but the United States is an uninvited guest. If any incident occurs, it is this guest who will be harmed,” he told IRNA in an interview published on Tuesday.

Zanganeh added that the United States knows that it should not make a mistake and endanger regional security.

“It was a time when Portugal and Britain were in the Persian Gulf region, but they left. The United States must learn a lesson and leave the region,” he noted.

President Hassan Rouhani said on April 29 that the U.S. must know that the waterway in the West Asia region is the Persian Gulf and not the New York or Washington Gulf.

“They must understand the situation by the name of the place and the people who have protected it for thousands of years and stop hatching plots against the Iranian people,” Rouhani said in a cabinet meeting.

He said, “The United States has witnessed the Iranian people’s success in all areas and also in protecting the Persian Gulf waterway. Our soldiers in armed forces, the Guards [the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps], Basij, Army and police forces have always protected and will protect the Persian Gulf.”

Rouhani also described the Persian Gulf as very “important” and “sensitive” region.

“The Persian Gulf belongs to the Iranian nation and has always been and will be the Persian Gulf,” the president noted.

IRGC Navy chief Alireza Tangsiri said on April 27 that the United States is an “uninvited guest” in the Persian Gulf region.

The chief of the Iranian Army Command and General Staff College (DAFOOS) has said that the United States is an “uninvited guest” in the Persian Gulf region.

“The Persian Gulf is like a big old house which has eight doors and independent rooms and also a yard which is shared by these eight neighbors. If a guest comes, he has to leave after a while, because a guest should not stay permanently,” General Hossein Valivand told reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony held to mark the national day of the Persian Gulf.

Valivand noted that Iran wants the U.S. and all other foreign forces to leave the Persian Gulf region.

“We guarantee security of the Persian Gulf by the Army’s Navy and the Guards [the IRGC] and also by cooperation with other neighbors and the countries we have formed a military coalition with,” he said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on April 20 that foreign forces’ presence in the region is the source of insecurity, instability, and tension.

“We consider presence of the foreign forces, especially forces of the United States, in the region a source of tension, instability, and insecurity. Their presence is illegal and illegitimate. This is our region and our armed forces must be able to patrol without hurdle,” Mousavi said in a press conference held through video conference.

He said, “This issue led to our forces’ response. It has been for thousands of years that Iran is in this region and the regional security must be provided by the regional countries, especially Oman which is in the Strait of Hormuz region.”

The spokesman urged foreign forces to leave the region and not make Iran give them warning.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter page on April 23 that “US forces have no business 7,000 miles away from home, provoking our sailors off our OWN Persian Gulf shores.”

It came after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had ordered the U.S. Navy to destroy Iranian boats “if they harass” U.S. ships in the Persian Gulf.

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” Trump said in a tweet on April 22.

The IRGC has rejected U.S. description of the Iranian boats’ behavior in the Persian Gulf, saying such a depiction is like “Hollywood scenarios”.

