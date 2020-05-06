Envoy: Iran starts to export COVID-19 test kits to Germany, Turkey

TEHRAN — Iran has started to export coronavirus diagnostic kits to a number of countries, including Germany and Turkey, Iranian Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad announced on Wednesday.

“Iran is now privileged, thanks to its talented scientists, to consolidate itself within the rank of countries mastering the COVID 19 diagnostic kit technology,” Baeidinejad wrote on his Twitter page.

“Iran has now started to export #COVID19 diagnostic kits to a number of countries including Germany and Turkey,” he added.

After succeeding in flattening its coronavirus curve, Iran began helping other countries, especially its neighbors.

On Monday, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced his country has received the first shipment of medical aid from Iran to help Beirut in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Iran’s help is much appreciated while the country is struggling at the same time to fight against the virus,” Hassan said during a ceremony held at the airport to receive the donation.

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad-Jalal Firouznia said that the PCR tests were made in Iran as the country is now capable of exporting such products to other countries.

“We are always ready to help the Lebanese people in all fields especially in the medical area,” he said.

Iran was initially among the countries hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic – partly because of its close ties with China, where the virus originated. As of Wednesday, the disease had infected 101,650 people in the country and claimed the lives of 6,418 people.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian Parliament speaker, said on Saturday evening that Iran can share its experience of the successful fight against the coronavirus with Europe and America.

“#CoronaCrisis management has failed in America & parts of Western Europe,” Amir Abdollahian tweeted.

“As #Iran expresses its sympathy, the Nation can share its successful #COVID19 experience w/ Europe & America,” he added.

Last week, the Defense Ministry provided Afghanistan with a consignment of medical and health products for diagnosing COVID-19.

MH/PA