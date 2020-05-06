Coronavirus cancels Leader’s annual meeting with literati

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s annual meeting with literati, which is organized during the holy month of Ramadan every year, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the spread of coronavirus and the health protocols in this situation, the Leader’s annual meeting with poets, like his other meetings planned for the holy month of Ramadan, has been canceled,” Abbas Mohammadi, the director of Art Bureau’s Literary Creations Center, said on Wednesday.

Poets and literary figures from Iran and some Persian-speaking countries attend a meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei every year on the birthday of Imam Hassan (AS), which falls on the 15th of the holy month of Ramadan.

In his meeting last year with the literati, the Leader criticized Persian media and Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) for disregard of the standard language, using “faceless language” and foreign terms and words, and addressed the cultural officials and literati, “Don’t let the Persian language fall into decay and ruin.”

Photo: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei glances at a book by Tehran-based Afghan writer Mohammad-Sarvar Rajai (C) during his annual meeting with poets and literati on May 20, 2019. (Leader.ir)

MMS/YAW