Tehran Municipality to organize mobile film festival on home quarantine

TEHRAN – The Tehran Municipality plans to organize an international festival of mobile short films to help people share experiences during the home quarantine.

“Quarantine, Life, Love, Religion”, “Quarantine, Family, Children”, “Quarantine, Spirit, Home Violence” and “Quarantine, Special Disease, Elderly” are among the topics of the International One Minute Quarantine Mobile Short Film Festival.

Interested individuals are asked to depict their bittersweet moments, depression, happiness, hope, despair and even death with their cellphones during the home quarantine battling the spread of coronavirus.

They can submit their films to the Tehran Municipality before June 9.

The films will be judged by a jury composed of Iranian cineastes Reza Banafshehkhah, Saeid Soltani, Vahid Musaian, Gholamhossein Shah-Ali, Sirus Kahurinejad, Azita Mugui and Saghar Khajeh-Amiri.

The organizers have said that the festival can help showcase public creativity under conditions where there is no professional equipment, and that make the most out of the least.

Photo: Filmmaker Mohammad Abdizadeh shoots his latest documentary “After These Three Months” in a Tehran hospital for patients with coronavirus. (DEFC/file photo)

