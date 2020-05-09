No blacklist in Iran football team: Dragan Skocic

TEHRAN – Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic says that the door is open for all players and there is any blacklist in his team.

Skocic highlighted the importance of giving all players the chance of playing in their national team.

The Persians await the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they will have four must-win games against Hong Kong, Cambodia, Bahrain and Iraq.

“There is no blacklist in Iran national team and the best players will be invited to the team. Without a doubt, we will call up the best players to take part in the national team training camp as soon as the training camp begins,” Skocic said in an interview with Farhikhtegan newspaper.

Will Iran football team follow Carlos Queiroz’s defensive style or Marc Wilmots’s attacking football?

“The national team will have their own style and their own impact on the game. We will play a lot different than the team played under leadership of the two coaches. But you can be sure we will not play a defensive football.”

Some media reported that Iran football federation has opened negotiation with former Esteghlal coach Andrea Stramaccioni and ex-Persepolis trainer Gabriel Calderon but the Croatian coach doesn’t care what the media say.

““You know, it doesn't really matter what they say because I think they want to find a replacement for me but I believe in my work. I am sure when the competition starts, everything will be alright,” he said.