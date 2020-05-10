Iranian cineastes will resume activities soon: COI 

TEHRAN – The Cinema Organization of Iran (COI) has announced on Sunday that Iranian cineastes will resume their activities in the near future as the Health Ministry has recently warned of a new wave of coronavirus in the country.

The organization said that the filmmakers are allowed to resume their works provided that the regulations issued by the Coronavirus Control Operations Headquarters are observed.

“Unfinished projects that possess a production license can resume activities, which follow the regulations,” COI has announced in a press release published on Sunday.

“However, those projects that are seeking production licenses can upload the required documents at the COI website for further studies, and the councils that are responsible to study and issue a production license will soon resume their activities,” it added.

All the activities must be carried out based on the medical protocols for filmmakers under producers’ supervision.

The producers are asked to observe social distancing while at the project, and in case the regulations are not observed, each individual can inform the organization for further decisions.

Photo: File photo.

