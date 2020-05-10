Iran volleyball in no hurry to find coach

TEHRAN – Iran volleyball officials have announced that they have negotiated with several coaches but they are in no hurry to find a new coach and have to wait a little while longer.

Iran split with Igor Kolakovic last month bringing an end to a partnership that began in 2017. Now, the Iranian federation is going to find the Montenegrin’s replacement as soon as possible but, surely, they must act prudently to find new coach.

Iran national volleyball team, not hidden from anyone, want to make a splash in the upcoming Olympics and this is the reason why the federation is not going to hire an Iranian coach.

Iran volleyball believes that it’s a golden chance to clinch a medal with this golden generation and hopes its efforts will not go in vain. YES, the federation’s officials are right BUT the FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2020 and Olympic Games have been canceled and it means there is enough time to find the best option.

“It will be a great honor for us to appoint an Iranian coach for the national team but we are going to win a medal at the Olympics and should consider all aspects. We have to meet expectations,” Davarzani said in a meeting held in Tehran’s Olympic Academy last week.

Iran debuted in 2016 Olympic Games and finished in fifth place behind Brazil, Italy, the U.S. and Russia. In this edition, Iran volleyball can write their name in history by winning the first-ever medal in Tokyo since the team take advantage of so many prominent stars including Saeid Marouf, Amir Ghafour, Mohammad Mousavi, Mohammadjavad Manavinejhad, Milad Ebadipour, Aliasghar Mojarrad, Ali Shafiei, Porya Yali, Javad Karimi, Morteza Sharifi and Mohammadreza Hazratpour.

The federation has no way but to make the best decision because expectations are high.

Winning a medal at Olympics is difficult but achievable like all the great targets.

In Tokyo, Iran will meet Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela in Pool A, while Pool B consists of Brazil, the U.S., Russia, Argentina, France, and Tunisia.