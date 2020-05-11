Arab readers impressed by “Goodbye, Commander”

TEHRAN – The Iranian publisher Besat has said that the Arabic version of “Goodbye, Commander”, a memoir of martyr Brigadier General Hossein Hamedani’s widow, Fatemeh Cheraghnoruzi, has become a bestseller.

A new edition of the book has come out as a result, the Persian service of Tasnim reported on Monday.

The Arabic translation of “Goodbye, Commander” by Masud Ahmadi was published in December 2109.

Hamedani, who was a senior military advisor to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), was martyred in October 2015 during a mission in Syria.

The book, compiled by Hamid Hesam, recounts Cheraghnoruzi’s memories of their stay in Syria.

The story of “Goodbye, Commander begins in 2011 when the commander and his family left Iran to join Syrian forces in their war against ISIS. The book also returns to the 1960s and continues with the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war and multiple missions of the commander during the war.

“This book perfectly illustrates an Islamic lifestyle,” Hesam said and added, “The book is composed of two crescents that form a moon.”

Photo: This photo shows copies of the Persian and Arabic versions of “Goodbye Commander”.

MMS/YAW