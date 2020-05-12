Tehran Symphony Orchestra, world musicians to release “Ode to Joy” in pandemic 

TEHRAN – The Tehran Symphony Orchestra plans to release a music video from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 “Ode to Joy” it produced along with 148 world musicians to give encouragement to people around the world in the battle with the coronavirus crisis.

“The idea was first formed to help connect the musicians and people across the world through music during the pandemic,” conductor Bardia Kiaras said in a press release published by the Rudaki Artistic Cultural Foundation on Tuesday.

Musicians from the neighboring countries and Europe have performed the 4th movement of the symphony “that mostly carries the message of peace and friendship,” he noted.

“What the audience will see is the performance of each musician who has recorded his/her own part separately at home,” he added.

The video is scheduled to be released on social networks next week.

Earlier on April 17, the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) announced that the Young Musicians European Orchestra and the Tehran Symphony Orchestra have teamed up to record a music video for Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 “Ode to Joy”.

The performances were to be supervised by the conductor of the Young Musicians European Orchestra conductor, Paolo Olmi, who was supposed to do the final arrangements for the orchestra.

Photo: Bardia Kiaras conducts the Tehran Symphony Orchestra in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW