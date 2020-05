TEHRAN – Iranian benefactors contributed 9.1 trillion rials (nearly $216 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to support orphans in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20).

Currently, there are 710,265 active supporters in the country who support 294,043 orphans, IRNA quoted Seyyed Morteza Bakhtiari, head of Imam Khomeini Relief Committee, as saying on Wednesday.

