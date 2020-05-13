“No Place for Angles” crew honored by Tehran Municipality

TEHRAN – The crew members of the acclaimed documentary “No Place for Angels” about the national Iranian women’s hockey team were honored by the Tehran Municipality during a special ceremony at Milad Tower on Monday, the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) announced.

The documentary was also screened at the ceremony, which was attended by Tehran Mayor Piruz Hanachi, DEFC director Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam and the members of the hockey team.

“The film is remarkably good and energetic, and I was highly impressed by it,” Hanachi said after watching the documentary directed by Sam Kalantari.

“Therefore, the Tehran Municipality will do its best as much as possible to support the national Iranian women’s hockey team,” he added.

“It is really attractive for me that the documentary features the ability of Iranian sportswomen, and I promise to give them a sports hall to do their practicing and go on to achieve greater victories,” he noted.

Hanachi also said that the Tehran Municipality will provide support for the documentary to be screened for the public.

“No Place for Angels” won the special jury award at the 13th Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major documentary film festival, in December 2019.

It also received the Crystal Simorgh for best documentary at the 38th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February.

Photo: Crew members of “No Place for Angels” about the national Iranian women’s hockey team, Tehran Mayor Piruz Hanachi and some DEFC officials pose after a screening of the documentary at Milad Tower on May 11, 2020. (DEFC)

MMS/YAW