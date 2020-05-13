72 years of misery: History and identity cannot be built like settlements

TEHRAN – Palestinian will always remember May 14, 1948, which they refer to as Nakba Day (Day of Misery).

Many Palestinians have old keys in their boxes which shows a historical depth and identity. They believe that one day they will return and that the next generation must be able to understand the meaning of homeland.

Over the last 72 years, the Zionist regime has committed numerous crimes such as genocide and conspiracy to eliminate one nation and replace them with the Jews who were scattered around the world. They were brought into this sacred territory to experience the dream of a "promised land without taxes." An experience that soon led to reverse migration and forced African Jews to unwillingly leave their homeland.

The Zionist regime was established on the basis of violence, assassination, demolition of houses and farms and the construction of new settlements. It has no historical background or national identity. It does not have the components of a nation. The only things that exist are the army and military equipment. The army became the basis of the political and social life of the Zionist society.

Moreover, the media empire seeks to strengthen the myth of invincibility and the strongest army in the region which plays a role in stabilizing and legitimizing the occupation of Israel. The project of legitimizing the Zionist regime, along with referring to the power of the military, are the most important tool for maintaining the morale of the Zionist regime’s community without any regard for social and identity challenges. Although Israel was able to establish a rootless regime in this holy land through military power and help by Britain, after 72 years it cannot provide them with historical identity.

Which military power has been able to create historical depth?

Therefore, today, Israel has failed miserably in both establishing a nation and a government, to the point that it has not been able to organize its internal structure for the first time.

It seems that despite all the genocides, killing of children and women, destruction of houses, and displacement of the Palestinian people, it is Israel that should be concerned today, not the Palestinians. The closer Israel gets to what it calls its anniversary of independence, the extent of its internal crises and external challenges increases.

Israeli society no longer trusts its political and military leaders, and this has created serious challenges. This is due to Israel's successive defeats in several wars that it waged in the region and against Palestine, most notably the 22-day war in Gaza in 2008 and the 33-day war in the summer of 2006 against Lebanon.

Therefore, these 72 years can be presented as years of struggle for consolidation, which, of course, have had the opposite effect. There is no such thing as the myth of invincibility today. The literature of unilateralism is over.

The Israeli army has suffered heavy defeats at the hands of small Resistance groups. Suicide and corruption in the military are on the rise, and even the promises of tax exemption cannot keep the army operating. The Zionist community, which is affiliated with the same army, is also very unstable.

Britain, as the godfather of Israel, played a key role in its formation, and today the United States continues to provide annual financial and military support to complete the Zionist regime project. However, all these issues could not improve the situation of the regime.

Today, 72 years later, it is Israel that has surrounded itself with walls that it has built at great expense to protect the residents of the settlements.

The budget for education and economic projects are reduced every year to strengthen the military and it is because the founding nature of Israel is formed on this basis.

The transfer of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem al-Quds, the purchase of Iron Dome system, mass killings in Gaza and Lebanon, construction of concrete walls around the borders of the occupied territories, destruction and compulsory migration of Palestinian people, strengthening regional terrorism, assassination of resistance leaders, using media outlets, and coercing incompetent Arab rulers to accelerate the process of normalization have all failed to bring the desired result for the regime which is consolidation and legitimacy. On the contrary, these moves strengthened the wave of global hatred toward Tel Aviv’s political and military savagery.