Reducing South Pars overhaul time saves Iran over $55m

TEHRAN - Director of Technical Inspection at South Pars Gas Complex says reducing the time of the complexes annual overhaul operations has saved the country 2.35 trillion rials (over $55 million).

“One of the major achievements of the complex in the past few years has been the reduction of overhaul period which has resulted in more production and also more revenue,” Alireza Barzegar told IRNA on Friday.

According to the official, this goal was achieved with the implementation of new supervision and inspecting methods in the complex’ first to fifth refineries, and in collaboration with all the refinery’s sectors, including operation, repairs and engineering.

Achieving the goal of implementing this new targeted inspection strategy in all of the complex’s refineries by the Iranian calendar year of 1404 (starts on March 2025) requires serious determination and cooperation of all relevant authorities along with all sectors of the refineries.

South Pars Gas Complex is comprised of 14 gas refineries in Southern Iran that are currently processing the gas extracted from the country’s giant South Pars gas field which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

The mentioned gas field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field, currently divided into 24 standard phases in the Iranian side, is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

All the offshore operations of the development project of the field, except for phase 11, were completed in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

