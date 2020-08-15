South Pars refinery gas output up 2% in 4 months

TEHRAN - The supervisor of the second refinery of Iran’s giant South Pars gas field has said the refinery’s gas production has increased by two percent in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21) due to the rise in its received feedstock.

According to Hossein Baghban, the increase in the supply of feedstock to the refinery in the mentioned four months has come from the rise in the production capacity of the field’s phases 6, 7, and 8 which send their gas to the mentioned refinery for processing, ISNA reported.

Reducing the downtime of process units and improving process conditions are also on the agenda to realize the goals of further increasing the refinery’s output in the current Iranian calendar year (ends in March 2021).

He said that timely overhaul operations and the realization of all overhaul programs based on schedule are also among the important activities planned for the current year to sustain production in phases 2 and 3.

South Pars Gas Complex is comprised of 14 gas refineries in Southern Iran that are currently processing the gas extracted from the country’s giant South Pars gas field which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

The mentioned gas field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field, currently divided into 24 standard phases in the Iranian side, is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

All the offshore operations of the development project of the field, except for phase 11, were completed in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

