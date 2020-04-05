South Pars gas output ‘more than projected’

TEHRAN – All of the platforms of Iran’s South Pars gas field are operating in full swing so that their total output has exceeded the figure projected by the Oil Ministry’s approved plan, IRNA reported, quoting the operation and production manager of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) which is in charge of the development of the field.

"Fortunately, since the beginning of the previous year the output of these platforms [South Pars operating platforms] has exceeded 100 percent of the projected figure and we are in a very good condition regarding safe and sustainable gas production,” Alireza Ebadi said.

He noted that the POGC health committee is holding daily meetings to monitor the health and safety of the company’s workforce, adding that “periodical meetings are also held for maintaining output and solving the problems regarding the platforms sustainable production.”

“All employees are monitored daily and the necessary actions are performed with great sensitivity and in a concise manner,” he stressed.

The last offshore platform of Iran’s South Pars gas field (shared with Qatar in the Persian Gulf) was installed on its designated spot in early March.

As one of the world’s biggest gas reserves, South Pars gas field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate. The field is divided into 24 standard phases.

South Pars is divided into 24 standard phases of development in the first stage. All of the phases except for the phase 11 are fully operational at the moment.

EF/MA