South Pars 17 under-development phases to be completed by Mar. 2021

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said all the offshore and onshore operations in 17 phases of the South Pars gas field will be completed by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021).

“Except for three onshore units of phase 14 all the offshore and onshore operations in 17 currently under development phases will be completed by the yearend”, IRIB quoted Zanganeh as saying on the sidelines of a headquarter meeting on Tuesday.

According to the official, with the completion of the mentioned phases, the total production capacity of the giant gas field is going to reach 750 million cubic meters and consequently, 1000 cubic meters of natural gas is going to be added to the national gas network’s supply capacity.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

The field is divided into 24 standard phases.

All the offshore operations of the development project of the field, except for phase 11, were completed in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

