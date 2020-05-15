Iranian police seize historical objects from smuggler 

TEHRAN – A number of historical objects have recently been confiscated from a smuggler in Neyshabur, northeastern Khorasan Razavi province, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage said on Thursday, CHTN reported.

The recovered objects include some pottery utensils as well as ancient coins, Mohammad-Ali Modir said.

The official, however, did not refer to the exact age of the relics.

The culprit was detained and surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, he noted.

Situated some 70 km west of Mashhad, Neyshabur was founded around the third century CE. Experts say, that “Nishapur” derived its name from its alleged founder, the Sasanian king Shapur I (d. 272).

It grew to prominence in the eighth century and was ruined by invasions and earthquakes in the thirteenth century. After that time, a much smaller settlement was established just north of the ancient town.

Hundreds of objects were discovered in several excavations by a team from the Metropolitan Museum in the 1940s.

Nowadays, Neyshabur produces cereals and cotton, and the town’s industries include agricultural marketing and the manufacture of carpets and pottery. Neyshabur is linked by road and railway with Tehran and Mashhad.

ABU/MG

