Russia says no one is allowed to implement UNSC resolutions selectively

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday that no country is allowed to implement the United Nations Security Council resolutions selectively,

Ryabok was openly referring to Resolution 2231 that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal but violated it by quitting the JCPOA, the official name for the nuclear pact.



“No one is allowed to implement UN Security Council resolutions selectively and extremely fragmentarily,” Ryabkov told the Valdai discussion club, the UrduPoint News reported.

The actions of the United States to extend the arms embargo and launch the process of returning sanctions against Iran are “cynical” and could lead to a crisis in the UN Security Council, the top Russian diplomat said.

“In this situation, it is cynical to push for the activation of the snapback mechanism [return of sanctions], which is laid down in this resolution,” Ryabkov said.

“Washington will not have an easy road here in any case. Although the conclusion is that the next crisis in the UN Security Council and the UN as a whole is imminent, taking into account this U.S. stubbornness. Of course, I can agree with this conclusion,” he said.

Ryabkov noted that it was the United States that had left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action two years ago, and now they are “in a state of gross violation of UN Security Council resolution [2231].”

Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has said that the U.S. cannot demand the extension of arms embargo against Tehran since it is no more a party to the nuclear deal.

“I do not see any reasons why arms embargo should be imposed on Iran,” TASS quoted him as saying on Wednesday in a press conference.

The high-ranking diplomat noted that exactly two years ago the U.S. “proudly announced” that it is abandoning the JCPOA and closed the door behind.

“Now they knock on that door and say ‘just wait for a second, we forgot to do one little thing on the JCPOA. Let us back, we will do it and leave again’. This is ridiculous,” Nebenzya said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is preparing an argument that the U.S. remains a participant in the Iran nuclear accord that President Trump has renounced, part of an intricate strategy to pressure the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Tehran or see far more stringent sanctions reimposed on the country.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on May 5 that Pompeo pretends UNSCR 2231 is independent of the JCPOA, noting that the JCPOA is “PART of 2231”.

In a tweet, Zarif advised Pompeo to read the 2231 resolution.

NA/PA