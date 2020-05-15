AHF announces update to Asian Junior Handball C’ship

TEHRAN – Asian Handball Federation (AHF) announced updates to its 2020 Asian men’s Junior Handball Championship calendar.

The competition has been rescheduled for October 5 to 15.



The competition was originally scheduled to be held from August 14 to 25, 2020 in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, Fars Province but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.



It will be fifth time in history that championship will be organized by the Islamic Republic of Iran Handball Federation (IRIHF).



It also acts as the qualification tournament for the 2021 Men's Junior World Handball Championship.



Top four teams from the championship will directly qualify for the Junior World Championship to be held in Hungary.