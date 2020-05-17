“Dance with Me” to go on screen at drive-in movie theater in Tehran 

TEHRAN – “Dance with Me” by Sorsuh Sehat will be on screen at the drive-in movie theater in the parking lot of Milad Tower in Tehran today, after Iran tried its first drive-in movie theater since after the victory of the Islamic revolution by screening Ebrahim Hatamikia’s latest movie “Exodus” on May 1.

The film will be screened today following strict health regulations supervised by the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters in Tehran.

“Dance with Me” is about Jahangir who invites his friends to his birthday party at his home. Everybody knows he is sick and dying, but the situation makes his friends think about their own lives at the party.

The decision to screen films in drive-in movie theaters was made after the shutdown of movie theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic in Iran.

The film brought the award for best director for Sehat at the 37th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran during February 2019.

It was also an entry to the competition section of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, which took place in the Estonian city in November.

Hatamikia “Exodus” received a warm welcome in Iran’s first post-revolution drive-in theater during its one-week screenings.

Starring Faramarz Gharibian and Pantea Panhiha, “Exodus” is about a group of cotton farmers who leave their farms to protest a local official’s unfulfilled promises at the president’s office in the capital.

The story of the film is set in a nowhere-land, where a peasant protest takes place against the local authority that symbolically resembles President Hassan Rouhani’s government.

The movie had its Iranian premiere during the 38th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February.

Photo: A scene from “Dance with Me” by Sorsuh Sehat.

RM/YAW