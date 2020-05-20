Chahar Bagh historical school getting back to its heyday

TEHRAN – Restoration of the historical dome of Chahar Bagh Theological School in the city of Isfahan is underway, CHTN reported on Tuesday.

The restoration project, which began in 2012, is 85 percent complete and will come to an end by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2021), the report added.

The Safavid-era (1501–1736) school was built by the order of the mother of the Safavid king Sultan Hossein, to serve seminary students. In order to finance the school, the income of Soltan Hossein’s mother nearby large caravanserai directly went to the foundation.

The dome and parts of the walls are covered in bright yellow bricks which give a feeling of lightness. The entrance gate is decorated with gold and silver facade. The central part with pool and garden, is surrounded by arcades on two levels, each giving access to students’ rooms.

Soaked in a rich history and culture, Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran. Now, it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. The ancient city is filled with many architectural wonders such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It’s a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

The city has long been nicknamed as Nesf-e-Jahan which is translated into “half the world”; meaning seeing it is relevant to see the whole world. In its heyday, it was also one of the largest cities in the region with a population of nearly one million.

Isfahan is renowned not only for the abundance of great historical bridges but also for its ‘life-giving river’, the Zayandeh-Rood, which has long bestowed the city an original beauty and fertility. The cool blue tiles of Isfahan’s Islamic buildings, and the city’s majestic bridges, contrast perfectly with the encircling hot, dry Iranian countryside.

The huge Imam Square, best known as Naghsh-e Jahan Sq. (literary meaning “Image of the World”), is one of the largest in the world (500m by 160m), and a majestic example of town planning. Built in the early 17th century, the UNECO-registered square is punctuated with the most interesting sights in Isfahan.

Modern Isfahan is now home to some heavy industry, including steel factories and a nuclear facility on its outskirts, however, its inner core wants to be preserved as a priceless gem.

ABU/MG

