Story taking teenager back to Ashura events published 

TEHRAN – The Neyestan Publications in Tehran has recently published a story about a young adult who travels back in time to 680 CE when Imam Hussein (AS) stood against the injustices of the oppressive Umayyad dynasty in the Ashura uprising.

Written by Iranian writer Gholamreza Aqayari, “Whiter than Snow, More Scented than Jasmine” tells the story of a young adult whose father owns a teahouse in which a morshed (mentor), who is his father’s friend, is due to give a pardehkhani (curtain-reading) performance.

The boy seems to drown into the performance where he feels as if he is in Karbala and is closely watching the Ashura events.

Ashura is the 10th day of Muharram, the day upon which Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in Karbala as a result of their valiant stand against the Umayyad dynasty.

The book then continues to introduce some less-known figures who had significant roles in the Ashura event.

The story mostly draws the attention of young adults for its attractive form of narration. The adventures of a young adult from the present era who travels back to the historical time of the past by means of the pardehkhani performance has made it more appealing for readers.

The book actually tries to provoke a feeling of respect towards the heroes of Ashura and because of the combination of the modern and traditional styles of storytelling, it is appealing to young adult readers.

Photo: Front cover of “Whiter than Snow, More Scented than Jasmine” written by Gholamreza Aqayari.

