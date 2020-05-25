Quds Day confirms role of Muslims to help liberate Palestine

On the International Day of Quds, for which many have been martyred, including Martyr Qassem Soleimani, we say that Quds was and will be the eternal capital of the Palestinian people.

Quds Day was a culture that Imam Khomeini instilled. He named the last Friday of the blessed month of Ramadan as a global day for the Quds to perpetuate the culture of Quds and to emphasized the duty of the Arab and Islamic nations to strive for the liberation of Quds and Palestine; this confirms the role of the Islamic countries to work towards liberating Palestine.