Persian dishes: Zereshk Polo (Barberry rice with saffron chicken)

The sweet and sour flavor of zereshk (barberries) and the glistening ruby red berries set against the white and saffron tinged grains make this a feast for the taste buds and the eyes.

The dish, which is locally called “Zereshk Polo Ba Morgh (“Barberry Rice with Chicken”), is an adapted version of the classic Persian rice dish. It is a tangy-sweet mouth-watering feast with plenty of protein, healthy fats and is phytochemical-rich!! It is also gluten-free. Cook this barberry rice with saffron chicken and add a touch of delicious opulence to the table at any banquet!

Traditional Persian recipes use a little bit of sugar while preparing the barberries, to sort of complement the sour taste.

Zereshk Polo is served at weddings and other celebrations because it is impressive and easy to make in large quantities. It is usually served with chicken, but it is also delicious with saffron yogurt lamb.

Ingredients:

1 medium onion

2-3 chicken breasts

Liquid saffron

Sugar (3-4 spoons usually is enough)

3 cups rice – soak in saltwater after washing the rice

1 cup zereshk (barberries)

Salt/Pepper

Turmeric

Oil