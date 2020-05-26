Iranian, Russian diplomats discuss Syrian and Yemeni developments

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin held a phone conversation on Monday discussing the latest developments in Syria and Yemen.

The diplomats attached great importance to the Astana talks to help settle the Syrian crisis.

In line with their security cooperation, Iran, Turkey, and Russia - three power brokers in Syria - launched the Astana peace talks on the Syrian conflict. The talks were launched in January 2017 with the aim of putting an end to the Syrian war.

Kazakhstan has hosted multiple rounds of talks on Syria since January 2017 most of which involved delegations from the Syrian government and opposition.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in March that the Astana peace process has been “effective”.

The presidents of Iran, Russia, and Turkey hold regular summits on Syria.

