Zarif: Iran ready to share coronavirus experience with Africans

TEHRAN — Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has congratulated African nations on Africa Day, saying Iran is ready to share its coronavirus experience with African countries.

“Congratulations on #AfricaDay2020, reminding us of the brave struggles of Africans against oppression,” Zarif said via Twitter on Monday.

“Iran has always been—and will forever be—a reliable partner of all fraternal African nations,” he wrote.

“Amid #COVID19 ready to share our experience and expertise to help save lives,” the foreign minister added.

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organization of African Unity on May 25, 1963.

It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent, as well as around the world.

MH/PA