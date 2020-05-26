Adel Bozdudeh plans to restage “An Accident in the City of Puppets” after pandemic 

TEHRAN – Puppeteer Adel Bozdudeh plans to restage his puppet show “An Accident in the City of Puppets” nearly fifty years after its premiere in Tehran.

“The play was first staged in 1971 for children as Iran’s first modern puppet show, and then was restaged in the period from 1972 to 1977 at different branches of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) and its mobile theaters in cities with no libraries,” Bozdudeh said in a press release published by the IIDCYA on Tuesday.

“This is the third time this puppet show will be reproduced with the same technique of glove puppetry. I actually aim to showcase its significance and introduce the power and ability of puppet shows to those individuals interested in theater,” he said.

“This play is full of interesting events, good advice and attractive situations for children that make the audience get involved with the play, and I am sure the children of today will also like it,” he said.



“In the city of puppets, everybody is happy except for one who does not like to get up early and go to work. The puppet disturbs the peace of the city with its bad temper and ignors discipline. Little by little, its behaviors lead to some events in the city and the puppets decide to ask for help from the puppet maker and the story ends with the participation of the audience and the decisions the children make in the theater,” he adds.

He emphasized that the play has not undergone any changes compared with its original form in the past, adding, “Even some of the original puppets and accessories of the original versions are preserved and we can use them for the new performance.”

“I hope we can restage the play after the pandemic is over,” he concluded.

The play is scheduled to go on stage at the IIDCYA located in the Laleh Park in Tehran.

Photo: Stage director Adel Bozdudeh in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW

