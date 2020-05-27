Art Bureau to display artworks on Palestinians’ resistance 

TEHRAN – The Art Bureau plans to showcase a collection of artworks by a number of Iranian artists on the resistance of Palestinians after the pandemic.

The collection was created last week by 50 artists in an art project in Mashhad in the courtyard of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam. The project was carried out in three days to mark International Quds Day on May 22.

Mohammad-Ali Rajabi, Masud Nejabati, Ali Vazirian, Hassan Ruholamin, Abbas Barzegar Ganji, Zahra Asadian, Nasser Taqizadeh, Abbas Gudarzi and Mehdi Farrokhi were among the participating artists.

The Art Bureau’s Visual Arts Office is the organizer of the project, which was arranged to respect and support the years-long resistance of the oppressed people of Palestine.

It also included the release of poetry recitation and music videos with the central themes of resistance of Palestinians.

There are plans to hold the exhibit in Tehran as well.

International Quds Day was initiated by the founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in 1979 to express solidarity with Palestinians and oppose the Zionist regime.

The day is observed by rallies around the world on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Photo: Artists draw paintings on Palestinians’ resistance in the courtyard of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad on May 22, 2020.

