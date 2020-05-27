Iranian skater Nemati dies of Covid-19

TEHRAN – Iran national skate team member Mohammad Nemati died of Coronavirus on Tuesday.

He has died at the age of 20 in his hometown Mashhad.

Nemati won a gold medal in South Korea international competition in 2018.

Nemati also was a member of Iran national team in the 18th edition of the Asian Roller Skating Championship in Mumbai, India.

Some media reports suggest that he has died from suspected poisoning.

Tehran Times offers its heartfelt condolence to his bereaved family.