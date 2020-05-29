Ending nuclear waivers pulls final plug in violating resolution 2231: Iran envoy

TEHRAN - Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, has said that ending sanction waivers for countries remaining in the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, by the United States pulls final plug in violating the resolution 2231.

Two yrs ago @realDonaldTrump ceased participation in #JCPOA. Now, in further violation of JCPOA & UNSCR 2231 @SecPompeo pulls final plug, imposing penalties for compliance EVEN w/nuclear provisions of 2231.



Claiming US is STILL “Participant” is not just preposterous; it’s FALSE. — Majid Takht Ravanchi (@TakhtRavanchi) May 28, 2020

“Two yrs ago @realDonaldTrump ceased participation in #JCPOA. Now, in further violation of JCPOA & UNSCR 2231 @SecPompeo pulls final plug, imposing penalties for compliance EVEN w/nuclear provisions of 2231,” Takht-Ravanchi tweeted on Thursday.

He added, “Claiming US is STILL ‘Participant’ is not just preposterous; it’s FALSE.”

U.S. President Donald Trump quit the agreement, negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama, in May 2018.

But the Trump administration until now had issued waivers to allow companies, primarily from Russia, to keep carrying out the work of the agreement without risking legal ramifications.

However, Washington announced on Wednesday that it was ending the waivers.

Russian Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday the U.S. is acting in a dangerous and unpredictable way.

“Washington’s actions are becoming more and more dangerous and unpredictable,” Zakharova told reporters.

“The nature of this behavior is clearly disruptive,” Zakharova said, accusing Washington of undermining international security.

NA/PA