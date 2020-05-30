China firmly opposes U.S. move to end nuclear sanction waivers on Iran

TEHRAN – Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday that China is firmly opposed to the United States’ move to end sanction waivers for countries remaining in the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

“The U.S. has chosen to stick to its maximum pressure campaign on Iran. It has not only unilaterally withdrawn from the JCPOA in violation of the UNSCR, but also ratcheted up efforts to thwart other parties’ implementation of the deal. Its latest decision to end sanctions waiver on relevant nuclear projects hampers the international non-proliferation progress and shared efforts to preserve the JCPOA. It demonstrates a consistent pattern of unilateral and hegemonic practice. China is firmly opposed to that,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website quoted Zhoa as saying in a press conference.

He added, “The Arak reactor conversion is an important part of the JCPOA and a joint project of parties to the agreement. China is ready to work with other parties to continue upholding the deal and safeguarding its own legitimate rights and interests.”

He also said, “The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a multilateral agreement endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, is an important component of the international non-proliferation regime and is essential to peace and stability in the Middle East. Arrangements in this deal regarding nuclear programs reflect a balance of Iran's non-proliferation obligations and rights to peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and embody the purpose and principle of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Complying with and acting on these arrangements serves all parties’ common interests and is a shared responsibility.”

The United States announced the end of waivers that allowed countries to cooperate with Iran on civil nuclear projects under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday that the waivers will end following a 60-day wind-down period that is meant to allow businesses to cease operations.

“I am announcing the end of the sanctions waiver covering all remaining JCPOA-originating nuclear projects in Iran -- the Arak reactor conversion, the provision of enriched uranium for the Tehran Research Reactor, and the export of Iran's spent and scrap research reactor fuel,” Pompeo said in a statement, according to CNN.

Russia and the European Union have also expressed dismay over the U.S. decision.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has said the new move by the Trump administration is out of desperation.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, has said that ending sanction waivers for countries remaining in the 2015 nuclear deal by the United States pulls final plug in violating the resolution 2231.

“Two yrs ago @realDonaldTrump ceased participation in #JCPOA. Now, in further violation of JCPOA & UNSCR 2231 @SecPompeo pulls final plug, imposing penalties for compliance EVEN w/nuclear provisions of 2231,” Takht-Ravanchi tweeted on Thursday.

NA/PA

