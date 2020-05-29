IIDCYA announces winners of art competition on Martyr Soleimani  

TEHRAN – Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) has announced winners of a painting and calligraphy contest named “Like Father, Kind” on martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

The institute launched the contest in mid-January after the Quds Force chief Soleimani was assassinated in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on January 3.

Over 2000 paintings and 1000 calligraphy works were submitted to the organizers of the contest by interested children and young adults, IIDCYA announced in a press release published on Friday.

Calligraphy works were judged by Atieh Rostamizadeh, Afsaneh Mahdizadeh and Masumeh Khosroabadi, while Saber Soleimani, Manijeh Nurbakhsh and Neda Mohaqeq were the judges for the painting contest.

Ali Sadeqi, Behrad Hajiasgari, Mohammad-Javad Mehrabi and Kosar Nurzadeh were the winners in the scriptwriting section.

In the nastaliq calligraphy section, the winners were Ali Sadeqi, Melika Jokar, Masiha Jahani, Mohamadmreza Shahmohamamdi, Ali Ranjbar, Abbas Rahimi and Ashkan Ashayeri.

In the painting category, the winners were Mohammad Hassani, Kiarash Samimitabar, Mohammad-Taha Ebrahimi, Mahmud Motallebi, Zahra Hassanpur, Nazanin-Zahra Hojjatinejad, Mahdieh Esmaeili, Fatemeh Bakhshipur and Fatemeh Mirzalu.

Children and young adults were asked to create their calligraphy works inscribing the name of the martyr or phrases or sentences that narrate the bravery and different aspects of the commander’s character.

Drawings on his funeral ceremony and the bravery and different aspects of his character were also considered in the painting section.

There are plans to set up an exhibition of the selected works at the IIDCYA.

Photo: A poster for IIDCYA’s painting and calligraphy contest “Like Father, Kind”.

RM/MMS/YAW



