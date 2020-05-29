Iran’s IRGC gets 112 missile-launching speed boats

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy on Thursday received 112 missile-launching speed boats designed and built by Iranian experts.

The new generation of offensive speed boats are of different classes, which were unveiled in a ceremony on Thursday.

Enjoying hydrodynamic functional features, the boats are capable of sailing at a high speed, with a low radar cross-section (RCS) and a high level of offensive power, the Sepah News reported.

A number of top military officials attended the ceremony, including IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, and Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

During a speech at the ceremony, Salami said, “The Islamic Republic has the determination. We will not give in to enemies. We will not back down. Progress is the nature of our work. Defense is our logic in war but not in the sense of passivity against the enemy. Our operations and tactics are offensive and we have shown it in the battlefield.”

He also said that a key portion of Iran’s maritime power is still “unknown” to others.

“The most important and dangerous part of this power is unknown. Our enemies will see this power the day when they pursue an evil intention against this land. On that day, they will get to see the real firepower of our forces at the sea and in the sky, and the battlefield will turn into a hell for the enemies of Iran and Islam,” Press TV quoted him as saying.

NA/PA

