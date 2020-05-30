ACL final in neutral field: report
May 30, 2020 - 14:13
TEHRAN – Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is reportedly going to hold the final match of the 2020 AFC Champions League in a neutral venue.
Qatari newspaper Al Watan has reported that the representatives of the clubs will attend a session on Wednesday to make the best decision for the competition.
Windsor John, AFC general secretary, had already said the competition would resume in August in single-legged format.
Iran has four teams in the current season.
Persepolis, Esteghlal, Shahr Khodro and Sepahan are the country’s participants in the 2020 edition.
