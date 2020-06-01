Imam Khomeini’s poetry published in Bengali 

TEHRAN – A book containing a selection of poetry by Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, has been published in the Bengali language, Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) has announced.

The book translated by researcher Muhammad Isa Shahedi has been published by the ICRO to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the passing of Imam Khomeini, which falls on Thursday this year.

“Everybody knows Imam Khomeini as a political and religious figure, but he has also been a poet, being a unique leader among the world leaders,” writes the translator in an introduction to the book.

A short biography of Imam Khomeini has also been added to the book.

Photo: Front cover of a Bengali translation of a selection of poems by Imam Khomeini.

RM/MMS/YAW



