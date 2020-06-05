French dramatist Antoine Rault’s “Le Systeme” to appear in Persian 

TEHRAN – Iranian dramatist and director Golchehr Damghani is currently working on a Persian translation of “Le Systeme” by French dramatist and novelist Antoine Rault.

The play is about a young idealistic Scottish card master, John Law who comes up with an ingenious system, under which France would use paper notes and bonds instead of gold.

“I first saw the play performed in Paris by director Antoine Rault and I wanted to translate it into Persian,” Damghani said.

“A good point about works by Rault is that his stories are based on historical events. When I saw Rault’s play I became more interested in him and held several talks with him during which he showed interest in having his works translated into Persian,” she added.

“Rault is a graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Science and is very interested in the world’s political history. I am also interested in politics and that is why his works sound appealing to me. I think his works are very special and unique,” she noted.

She said that this is Rault’s second play, and that she has already translated “Le Démon de Hannah” by Rault, which is a play about the love between Hannah Arendt and the German philosopher Martin Heidegger.

Rault is a playwright, a novelist and a screenwriter who won the prestigious Grand Prix de l’Académie Française (the French Academy Prize) in 2006 and was nominated for the Molières, the French equivalent of the Olivier Award, for several of his plays.

Photo: Front cover of “Le Systeme” by French dramatist and novelist Antoine Rault.

RM/MMS/YAW



